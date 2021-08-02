Delano Union welcomes students back for its first day of school and first day on campus

The first day of school arrived on Monday for students in the Delano Union School District, and it's a major occasion.
It's not just the first day of school, but the first time the district has opened its doors for in-person learning since the pandemic shuttered them in March 2020.
When first grade teacher Emily Basconcillo arrived at Princeton Elementary a few weeks ago to prep her room, she said her room was "frozen in time" with St. Patrick's Day decorations from 17 months ago. On Monday, she finally got to see her students from that year who have grown into third graders.
"They grew like 2 feet," Basconcillo laughed. "You’re used to seeing them so small."
Almond Tree Middle School Principal Rodney Del Rio said many of the eighth graders who he last saw as sixth graders looked "stretched out."
He expected to greet a rambunctious bunch of middle schoolers — many of whom had never stepped foot on campus — but he was surprised by the mellow mood of students on Monday. But he said they were excited to be back at school and to finally see their friends again.
April Gregerson, assistant superintendent of instruction and programs, said she was getting teary seeing students on campus again.
"It feels like Christmas," she said.
Most schools in the county won't open for a couple more weeks. So Delano Union's early opening gives a glimpse of what school might look like for this year. Monday wasn't like the first day of school in 2019, but it isn't like first day of school in 2020 either when everyone began the year virtually.
Students at Delano Union are using more tech than they did in pre-pandemic years. Paperless work requires less touch. But students are riding the bus again. Masks and hand sanitizer are classroom staples. Recess is back, but some areas of the playground are still cordoned off. The cafeteria is open, but many teachers are hosting breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.
"We bond with them a little bit more," Basconcillo said.
Students are expected to come to school for in-person learning, unless they specifically choose to stay in virtual learning.
Under state law, districts are required to offer independent learning to students, which allows students to remain in distance learning. So far over 300 students have requested that as an option, according to Gregerson. That number almost approaches the population of the smaller campuses in the 12-school district.
Some of the students remaining in distance learning are those who have siblings with cancer or other vulnerabilities, Gregerson said. But she said that enrollment in independent study have increased with recent reports about the Delta variant's spread.
Delano Union has taken a unique approach throughout the pandemic. The northern Kern County District with about 6,600 students has been one of the more cautious districts. Most districts in the county opened their doors in spring by April — even if many students didn't show up — but Delano Union spent all of 2020-21 in virtual learning.
Delano was one of the hardest hit cities in the county by COVID. According to data from the Kern County Health Department, 15.7 percent of the ZIP code 93215 was affected by COVID, a case rate only topped by Wasco, Shafter and 93313 in Bakersfield.
Most of its staff is also vaccinated: staff is vaccinated at 85 percent, Gregerson said.
Teachers were encouraged to read a story on their first day back. Basconcillo read "First Day Jitters." She shared her own feelings about being nervous and they shared theirs. She said many students said they had been nervous to come, because it was their first day of school. But she said those first-day jitters had melted away.
"They felt happy, they liked their classroom, they liked the colors," she said.