The Delano Union School District announced Sunday that it will close district schools beginning Wednesday and continuing until further notice. Students will be given independent study packets, and the district is piloting a distance learning segment.
Superintendent Rosalina Rivera wrote that at a minimum the closure will include the two weeks immediately before spring break, as well as the regularly scheduled spring break.
"During the period of school closure, parents, guardians, and grandparents are reminded that the safest place for the children is at home," Rivera's statement said. "Non-essential social interaction should be minimized. All persons should maintain high standards of personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing, deep cleaning, and social distancing."
Starting Wednesday, for parents who can't secure child care, supervision will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2:07 p.m. at Harvest Elementary, La Vina Middle School and Pioneer School.
Breakfast and lunch will be available in a "grab and go" style from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almond Tree Middle School, Cecil Avenue Middle School, La Vina Middle School, Nueva Vista and Pioneer School at no cost, the superintendent's statement said.
