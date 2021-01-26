One week after the city of Delano instituted fines for those who violated the region’s Stay at Home Order, the ordinance expired.
Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio confirmed that the ordinance expired after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional order on Sunday night.
Last week, the Delano City Council voted 4-1 to issue fines for gatherings of more than 10 people from different households in public spaces as well as violations of prohibited business activities like indoor dining and the operation of salons and barbershops.
Those activities are now allowed as Kern County shifts back into the Purple Tier of the state’s COVID-19 economic reopening plan. In purple, restaurants may be open for outdoor dining with modifications; nail, hair salons and barbershops may reopen indoors with modifications and mandatory mask wearing; retail may reopen at 25 percent capacity; and certain youth sports can resume.