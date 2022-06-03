Delano resident pleads guilty to unlawfully possessing firearm

A Delano man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal weapons charge, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Francisco Javier Melgoza, 41, a Delano resident, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.
On June 25, a police officer encountered Melgoza driving a motorcycle in Shafter and discovered that Melgoza possessed a Polymer P80 9 mm handgun loaded with five rounds of ammunition, a 31-round high-capacity 9 mm magazine, and 16 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Melgoza is prohibited from possessing ammunition because he has five prior felony convictions, including for grand theft auto, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Melgoza faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on Sept. 9, when he’s due back in court for his sentencing.