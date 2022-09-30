 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delano Ramblings: Events to close out Harvest Holidays celebration

Gary Girard

Gary Girard

 TBC

On Saturday, Oct. 8, there are several events that close Delano’s 77th annual Harvest Holidays celebration.

The festival’s Grand Parade will take place starting on Main Street at 10 a.m.

Gary Girard is a longtime resident of Delano. He can be reached at 661-725-8803.

Coronavirus Cases