Delano Ramblings: Events to close out Harvest Holidays celebration

On Saturday, Oct. 8, there are several events that close Delano’s 77th annual Harvest Holidays celebration.
The festival’s Grand Parade will take place starting on Main Street at 10 a.m.
Activities including a health fair and 25 booths and pop-ups at Memorial Park as well as music and raffles will take place from 1 to 9 p.m.
The Grand Marshal/Royalty barbecue will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park. Tickets are $15 in advance or call president Claribel Gutierrez, 661-778-3265, or $20 at the barbecue.
About 400 people in the Delano High auditorium viewed the annual Queen/King scholarship program Sept. 24.
Crowned queen was Esmeralda N. Rodriguez, student body vice president and head cheerleader at Robert F. Kennedy High School. She is a daughter of Luis and Paola Rodriguez. Sponsor was Tony’s Pizza.
Crowned king was Elijah Rey Guzman. He wrestles at Cesar E. Chavez High School and is the son of Crystal Guzman. Express Body Works was his sponsor.
Rodriguez and Guzman earned $1,000 scholarships and both were winners of $200 interview competition awards. Guzman also won the Congeniality award.
Receiving $500 as first runners-up were Analyssa Breeann Alonzo for the girls and Julian Hernandez for the boys. Gaining the $200 Irene Strickland talent awards were Hernandez and Alexis Lou Manangan.
Delano High’s Kaelynn Hernandez was second runner-up to gain $400 and also gained the self-expression award. Megan Hankins of Wonderful Prep Academy won $150 for formal wear and stage presence. Scholastic Achievement awards of $300 went to Alonzo and Nevaeh Faith Minel.
Jadyn Lopez won a plaque as Most Photogenic.
•••
The cities of McFarland and Delano have placed legal notices in The Bakersfield Californian recently that could be of interest to readers.
On the Nov. 8 general election day, McFarland voters will vote on adopting an ordinance establishing a 1 percent transactions and use tax to generate about $579,662 annually.
McFarland voters will also vote on whether to establish a tax on cannabis businesses operating within the city of McFarland.
Delano’s City Council had the second reading of an ordinance that would approve of the Community Law Enforcement Liaison Board changing from a monthly meeting format to every other month.
Delano’s Planning Commission approved a resolution to allow a tractor supply store at 912 County Line Road. The store would occupy the northern section of the former Kmart building.
After the Planning Commission denied the request, the Delano City Council Oct. 3 was to hold a public hearing regarding requested approval of a conditional-use permit to allow a drive-in/through business including a restaurant food truck at 1109 High St.
Delano’s Planning Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request to approve a conditional use permit to allow an auto body and paint shop at 1301 High St.
A public notice of the Delano Union School District was to have a hearing Oct. 3 to consider adoption of the proposed revision to the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services plan.
•••
Octavio Nunez will be the new “lead” person of Delano’s Relay for Life committee. In accepting the role, Nunez said he was “well aware that I have some big shoes to fill in my new position. I am glad that we have a strong foundation and that we are all here for the same goal.”
Though the Relay took place in April 2022, the committee had through September of this year to reach the $50,000 goal assigned to the Delano event. Retiring “lead” person Christie Hill said she was happy that the Delano Relay had earned $56,335.29 for the drive to combat cancer.
Assignments for the April 22, 2023, Relay for Life were reported at an early September meeting. Meetings are scheduled Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec 8, all starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Scarlet Oak room at Adventist Health.
Assigned were Cheryl Hill and Cynthia Smith, accounting; Glenda Muldrow and Mike Fowler, ceremonies and entertainment; Laura Kemph, survivors; Melinda Kemph, luminarias; Cher Bagato, relay store; Rosa Lugo, teams; Donnie Marshall, activities; Claribel Gutierrez, sponsorship; Alex Lopez, logistics; Donna Herman, Relay staff manager; and Jordan Davis, photography.
Positions and tasks that still need to be filled are road to recovery; registration, a softball game coordinator; mission; and kids camp.
•••
Five teams and their captains already confirmed for 2023 are Touched by an Angel, Cheryl Hill; Survivor Squad, Laura Kemph; Imagine a World Without Cancer, Donna Herman; Clemente’s Crusaders; and North Kern State Prison, Octavio Magana.
Upcoming events are a Relay kickoff and paint the town purple with dates still to be determined; Harvest Holidays parade, Oct. 8; Delano Christmas parade with the date to be determined; and a survivor social for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Adventist Health Scarlett Oak room.
•••
Delano High School’s Class of 1977 45th reunion will include a reunion dinner and dance Oct. 8 at the Delano Elks Club.
Many class members were to attend the Delano Homecoming football game vs. Shafter.