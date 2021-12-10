Delano Police to hold DUI saturation operation Saturday

The Delano Police Department is holding a DUI saturation operation from about 5 p.m. to Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Delano police officers will patrol the city and identify any individuals driving under the influence, according to the DPD. Driving under the influence can include prescription drugs or marijuana, police said.
If residents see someone suspected of driving under the influence, call 911 and report the incident to the DPD at 661-721-3377.
Funding for the operation was provided by the Office of Traffic and Safety.