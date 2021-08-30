Delano Police to hold DUI checkpoint Saturday

The Delano Police department will set up a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location within Delano.
These checkpoints are conducted within areas with a high frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests, according to the DPD. In 2020, the DPD investigated 21 DUI collisions that left 10 people injured.
If a person ingests prescription drugs that have a warning label about operating machinery or ingests marijuana when driving, the impairment could result in a DUI. Costs associated with a DUI arrest can be upwards of $13,500, according to the DPD.
The DPD offers these tips to ensure safety:
• Use a designated sober driver
• Try to stop those who are impaired and seek to drive
• Report drunken drivers by calling 911
• When hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic drinks.