Delano police searching for suspect in Sandlewood apartment homicide

The Delano Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old suspect accused of gunning down and killing a Delano man on Saturday.

Roberto Frias Rodriguez, 22, was found dead near a front door of the Sandlewood Apartments, 1640 Garces Highway, Delano police reported.

