Delano police searching for suspect in Sandlewood apartment homicide

The Delano Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old suspect accused of gunning down and killing a Delano man on Saturday.
Roberto Frias Rodriguez, 22, was found dead near a front door of the Sandlewood Apartments, 1640 Garces Highway, Delano police reported.
Gilberto Daniel Barron left the scene in a silver 2015 GMC Yukon and is a suspect in this shooting, Delano police added. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with tips is asked to contact Detective Ozuna at 661-721-3377 ext. 1501, or the anonymous tip line at 661-721-3369.