The Delano Police Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Delano business storefront on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to LabCorp, located at 1206 High St., regarding the collision, according to a Delano Police Department Facebook post. Officers and Kern County Fire personnel arrived and discovered the vehicle had hit the exterior wall and partially inside the business, the post stated. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and no occupants were injured within the building, according to DPD.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in this collision, DPD said.
