Delano Police: Man wanted for attacking officers, dragging firefighter

Delano Police said Sunday they're looking for a man officers and firefighters went to help because he appeared unconscious, but then he ended up striking them with his vehicle.
It happened at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot, where officers were called to a report of an unconscious man. They found him slumped over on the ground, partially inside a green 1998 Dodge Neon, according to a Delano Police news release.
Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department were called because officers believed the man might have been intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness, the news release said.
But when police and firefighters tried to help, the man got into the vehicle and reversed, hitting and injuring an officer and dragging a firefighter, police said.
The man then hit a parked Delano Police vehicle; the officer inside was also hurt, police said.
The suspect, later identified by police as Dustin James Drennen, 32, fled, police said. Drennen has an active arrest warrant on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of assault on a police officer/firefighter, multiple counts of hit-and- run, evading a police officer and other charges, DPD said in its news release.
Drennen was driving a green 1998 Dodge Neon with a Washington state plate: 218WLC. Police said he might be living out of his car.
Police ask anyone with information to call 721-3377, and said callers can remain anonymous.