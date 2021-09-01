Delano police: Man arrested after lobbing Molotov cocktails into Delano building

The Delano Police Department arrested one man on suspicion of attempted murder, arson and possession of a destructive device Tuesday.
Police officers arrived at the Department of Human Services located on 1816 Cecil Ave. in Delano after receiving reports of a person throwing objects through the windows, Delano police reported.
Police said Alejandro Mendoza Rodriguez, 30, threw Molotov cocktails into the building, which caused a fire inside the building. There were many employees inside, but no major injuries were reported, according to DPD's news release.
The Kern County Fire Department Arson Unit is assisting with this investigation.