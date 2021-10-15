Delano Police Department receives 50K traffic grant

The Delano Police Department was awarded $50,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors.
The grant will pay for:
• DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired drivers
• Drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law
• Bicycle and pedestrian safety
• Community education presentation on traffic safety issues
• Officer training or recertification
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided the California Office of Traffic Safety the funds, which will last until September 2022, according to the Delano police’ news release.