Delano police arrest man accused of killing 1 at North Kern Cemetery

A Delano man suspected in the shooting death of another man at the North Kern Cemetery was arrested by police.

Delano Police Officers went to the cemetery at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday and found Ruben Tapia, 43, shot multiple times. An investigation yielded evidence that Eduardo Hernandez, 25, was the shooting suspect, police wrote in an Instagram post.

