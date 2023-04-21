Delano police arrest man accused of killing 1 at North Kern Cemetery

A Delano man suspected in the shooting death of another man at the North Kern Cemetery was arrested by police.
Delano Police Officers went to the cemetery at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday and found Ruben Tapia, 43, shot multiple times. An investigation yielded evidence that Eduardo Hernandez, 25, was the shooting suspect, police wrote in an Instagram post.
A physical altercation happened between multiple people and Hernandez reportedly took out a firearm, the Instagram post said. Another struggle happened over the gun and Tapia was shot multiple times, police wrote.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended Hernandez as he attempted to cross the border into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Hernandez was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder.