Delano police arrest 3 in 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Fresno State student

The Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old Fresno State student, the department announced on social media Thursday.
Kevin Gonzalez, 18, of McFarland, Jonathan Gutierrez, 21, of Bakersfield, and Alexander Carrillo, 18, of Bakersfield were arrested in connection to the death of Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez.
Delano police officers went to Cesar Chavez Park on Jan. 2, 2020 after receiving reports of gunshots being fired. Officers said they found both Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez and another man at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez died at the scene, police said.