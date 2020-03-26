The Delano City Council has passed an ordinance temporarily prohibiting evictions of residential tenants, the city announced in a news release Thursday.
Designed to protect residents who have lost income or experienced substantial medical expenses related to the new coronavirus, the ordinance takes advantage of an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s that authorizes jurisdictions to suspend evictions for non-payment of rent if the non-payment is a result of COVID-19, the city’s release says.
“Without local protection, eviction notices for failure to pay rent are likely to surge as residents are unable to earn income due to the pandemic or are forced to pay substantial medical expenses associated with the pandemic,” the city wrote in the release. “Given the high cost of housing, evictions of tenants, particular low-income tenants, could lead to long term or permanent displacement, impacting the health and safety of tenants.”
The release says the prohibition will be in place until the governor’s executive order terminates or the City Council declares an end to the local emergency.
