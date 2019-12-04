Delano Police Department will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location in Delano.
During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and for proper licensing, according to a press release.
The department reminds drivers that prescription drug use can lead to a DUI, particularly those with a warning about driving or operating machinery. Marijuana, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, can also result in a DUI.
The impact of a DUI arrest generally costs around $13,500, after fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, the police department said in a news release. It can also result in jail time.
Delano Police Department said it investigated 19 DUI collisions that left nine injured last year.
