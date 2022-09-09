 Skip to main content
Delano PD seeks suspect in hate crime at church

The Delano Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect in a pair of hate crimes that happened at a local church.

DPD officers are seeking a suspect who vandalized the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington St. on July 17 and Aug. 30 by spray-painting derogatory and racial remarks on the church and numerous items on the property.

