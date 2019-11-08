The Delano Police Department has requested criminal charges against football players from Delano and Mission Oak high schools following an investigation into a brawl that broke out at a game last week.
Delano Police announced on Facebook Friday morning it reached the decision after reviewing video of the altercation taken by coaches, parents, spectators and posted on social media.
The request comes after Delano High School officials announced Thursday the football program will be placed on probation for the 2020-21 football season and will receive a one-year play-off ban.
"We are taking decisive and appropriate action. State laws limit what can be said publicly regarding personnel issues and student discipline. Confidentiality, due process, and privacy rights must be preserved," said the statement from the high school.
During the alleged incident at last week's Friday nigh game, at least 16 uniformed Delano football players attacked a Mission Oak player.
A second Mission Oak player came to his teammate's aid and was also allegedly attacked by multiple players.
One player was sent to the hospital, but neither player was seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.