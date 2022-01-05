Delano PD: K-9 Axel recovering at home

The Delano Police Department said K-9 Axel, wounded by gunshots by a suspect during a standoff, is recovering at home.
"It is too early to determine whether or not Axel will be able to return to work, but his health is most important at this time," according to a statement on the DPD's Facebook page. "We will keep everyone updated as his recovery progresses."
Axel and handler, Officer J. Murguia were called to assist the McFarland Police Department with a suspect refusing to leave his vehicle on Jan. 1, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.