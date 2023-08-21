Two Delano men accused of two separate instances of robbery — including one at a Sully’s gas station — were both sentenced Monday to 8 years in prison.
Javier Olmedo Ruiz, 28, and Hector Olmedo, 27, pleaded no contest to two second-degree robbery charges stemming from two separate cases.
The Bakersfield Police Department said both men went to Sully’s Gas Station on Coffee Road in July. One of the men pointed a rifle at a store clerk, police said previously. They didn’t say which of the two defendants did so.
The Delano residents fled with currency and cigarettes, police said.
Prosecutors dismissed Olmedo Ruiz’s charges of assault with a firearm, threatening with an intent to terrorize, having substance paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
They also dismissed Olmedo’s two counts of assault with a firearm and a single count of threatening with an intent to terrorize.