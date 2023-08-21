Sully's gas station robbery.png

Two Delano men accused of two separate instances of robbery — including one at a Sully’s gas station — were both sentenced Monday to 8 years in prison.

 Courtesy of BPD

Javier Olmedo Ruiz, 28, and Hector Olmedo, 27, pleaded no contest to two second-degree robbery charges stemming from two separate cases.

