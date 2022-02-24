Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio switches candidacy to state Senate

Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio has switched his candidacy from Congress to the state Senate.
In a tweet on Thursday, Osorio said he would run for the 16th Senate District. With the announcement, Osorio has given up on a face-off against Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, for Congress, two candidates who have the firm backing of their parties.
Osorio, who is running as a Democrat, said on Twitter he decided to switch candidacy to prepare California for a better future.
“The State Legislature has a unique opportunity to take action on climate change, healthcare, inequality and so many of the pressing issues that affect our local communities,” Osorio said on Twitter, following up on a statement that the Central Valley had been left behind by Sacramento.
SD 16 includes Delano, along with east Bakersfield, northwestern Kern County and portions of Kings and Tulare counties.
Several high-profile candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring for SD 16, including Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, who recently switched the district in which she was running to avoid going up against a fellow Democrat incumbent.
Former state Assemblywoman Nicole Parra is also running for SD 16, and political experts believe she has the name recognition to challenge Hurtado.
Other candidates also include labor leader and public health specialist Imelda Ceja, civil rights attorney Rob Fuentes and Porterville farmer David Shepard, who is the only Republican to announce for the district so far.