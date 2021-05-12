Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio announces bid for Congress, will take on David Valadao

Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio has announced his bid to take on Rep. David Valadao to represent California’s 21st District in U.S. Congress.
First elected to the Delano City Council in 2018 at the age of 22, a press release announcing his campaign called him one of the youngest councilmembers in city history.
“The Central Valley is my home. It is home to the farmworkers who feed our nation. It is home to vibrant communities from all over the world. It is the home and birthplace of the labor movement,” Osorio said in a statement. “I have witnessed firsthand the impacts of absent leadership and representation right here in the heart of California. I’m running for Congress because the people of the Central Valley deserve better.”
His email announcement says Osorio has championed immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. He has helped pass a proclamation declaring June 2020 as Pride Month, a first in city history, according to the email. He has also supported ordinances to implement an eviction moratorium, waive late fees on utility bills and use the CARES Act funds equitably.
