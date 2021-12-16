Delano man sentenced after possessing a firearm as a felon

A Delano man was sentenced to about four years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.
Christopher Howard, 33, was caught carrying a bag with a 9 mm caliber handgun and an additional loaded high-capacity magazine in 2021, according to court documents.
Howard cannot lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because he has many felony convictions, including second-degree burglary, the news release said. The defendant was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.