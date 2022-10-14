 Skip to main content
Delano man gets 7 years, 8 months for possessing firearms as a felon

A Delano resident was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison Friday for possessing a firearm as a felon, the U.S. Attorney’s of the Eastern District wrote in a news release.

A law enforcement officer searched the bag of Francisco Javier Melgoza, 41, and found a handgun with five rounds and a high-capacity magazine. Melgoza cannot have firearms because he has five felony convictions, including grand theft auto, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale and two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the news release notes.

