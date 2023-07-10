A Delano man — whose arrest was part of a multiagency operation taking down the Nuestra Familia prison gang and associates — was sentenced Monday to 11 years and three months in prison for distributing 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
Ernesto Zibray, 34, distributed two pounds of meth to another person in Delano in May 2019. The recipient, who was charged in the operation named Red Reaper with Zibray, was found with the meth months later, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District stated in a news release.