Delano man dies from gunshot wounds; no suspect located

A Delano man died from gunshot wounds Wednesday night, according to the Delano Police Department.
Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 12th Avenue in Delano for an assault report, the DPD said. There, officers found 23-year-old Nathaniel Obad suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.
Responding personnel attempted to save his life, but Obad died from his injuries, the DPD stated.
No suspect information is available. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case can call the DPD at 661-721-3369.