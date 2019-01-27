A Delano man was arrested following an attempted kidnapping of a teenaged girl at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Delano Police Department.
Ronaldy Robles, 31, reportedly approached a group of juvenile girls and tried to engage them in conversation, according to a post on the Delano Police Department's Facebook page. When the girls tried to leave, Robles grabbed one of them and pulled her away, DPD said.
The 14-year-old girl managed to free herself and ran away unharmed before reporting it to law enforcement.
During DPD's investigation, Robles was found nearby and detained. Following a positive identification by the girls involved, Robles was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child.
DPD is continuing to investigate.
