Delano looks to grow 20% with annexation including former VOA site

The city of Delano is looking to expand its footprint by 20 percent with a nearly 2,000-acre annexation that, if approved later this month, would fold in former federal property that might later be used for residential and commercial development.
The proposal under consideration by the Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission would add an irregularly shaped stretch of land between Casey Avenue on the west and South Albany Street on the east. It would reach no further north than West Cecil Avenue, while extending southward past Woollomes Avenue between Mettler and Casey avenues.
Some existing homes would be part of the conversion, which would not change ownership but would give the city jurisdiction over what is now unincorporated county land. The homeowners involved would become city residents and, as such, pay less money than they do now for municipal water and sewer service.
A primary motivation behind the annexation has been to extend the city's borders to include a former Voice of America radio broadcast facility that has not been used in years. The city paid the federal government $5 million for that roughly 800-acre property in 2020.
Delano City Manager Maribel Reyna said Monday the Voice of America property could be converted to a variety of uses, from retail or other commercial to single-family and possibly multi-family residential.
She said the city has not decided how it might want to use the property, adding the City Council has supported the annexation as the idea has moved forward over a period of years.
"The hope is (the annexation) would allow the city to continue its growth," Reyna said. "We are growing to the southwest, and this property fits in nicely with the current plans."
What the annexed land won't be used for, she said, is a new airport. A proposal for moving the city's airport westward to the former radio facility has been shelved. The latest idea for relocating the airport calls for moving it eastward to accommodate a potential expansion of local operations by The Wonderful Co.
While the city was primarily interested in the broadcast facility, LAFCO urged it to add in county land whose inclusion would avoid creating islands of unincorporated property within city limits.
Chris Mynk, Delano's interim community development chief, said the broadcast facility wouldn't be hard to outfit with infrastructure, such as sewer and water, because the property is next to city land.
He added that the annexation represents a rare chance to expand productively.
"I think it was a unique opportunity because that (VOA) property is such a large piece of property that had been held by the federal government for so long," Mynk said.
So far, LAFCO's staff has not made a recommendation on whether to move forward with the annexation as proposed. Executive Officer Blair Knox noted the agency is unaware of any formal development proposals for the land in question.
Last year, the city and the county came to agreement on how taxes generated on the properties would be divided between the two governments.
A separate annexation plan is under consideration that would add 37 acres — enough for about 60 single-family lots — of unincorporated county land north of Garces Highway and east of Browning Road. That proposal originated with a housing developer, and there is no firm timetable yet for when that annexation might be approved by LAFCO.
The larger annexation plan is scheduled to be considered by the commission May 25.