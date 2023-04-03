 Skip to main content
Delano leaders dodge rent control, agree to study costs

Delano residents and activists spoke at length at a City Council meeting Monday night, asking leaders to once again consider a local rent control measure.

 John Donegan / The Californian

DELANO — Despite pleas from local residents, the Delano City Council decided Monday night against imposing rent control and agreed instead to investigate the cost of implementing such a measure.

The council voted unanimously for a so-called fee study, with Mayor Joe Alindajao absent and Councilman Mario Nunes Jr. excusing himself. Both council members are landlords.

