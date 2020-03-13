The Delano Joint Union High School District announced Friday is will be running on a modified schedule during the week of March 16 to 20, according to an update on the district's website.
The schedule is as follows:
March 16: Minimum day
March 17: Minimum day
March 18: Late start
March 19 – Minimum day
March 20 – Minimum day
"At this time, it is imperative that the Delano Joint Union High School District continues to make preparations to help ensure that students are receiving the highest quality instructional services in the event of an emergency or school closure," the district wrote online.
