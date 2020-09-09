Delano Hospital is now officially Adventist Health Delano.
According to a news release, the facility received approval from federal agencies on Wednesday, hospital President David Butler said. As a result, signs and other materials will begin changing at the hospital, which has been serving the Delano community since 1974.
“While the name is changing, the community will continue to receive that personal care that a hometown hospital provides,” Butler says. “With Adventist Health owning and operating the medical center and its clinics, the community has gained the expertise and resources of a large healthcare system that has received national recognition for excellence.”
The 156-bed Delano hospital along with its three clinics and other services joined Adventist Health on Jan. 1 after receiving California attorney general approval, the news release stated. As part of the transition agreement, Adventist Health agreed to build a new birth center at the hospital and expand the number of clinics serving the area.
Previous Delano hospital leaders cited Adventist Health’s commitment to quality and community when they selected the system as the hospital’s new owners.
Adventist Health medical centers in Bakersfield, Hanford and Reedley were among about 120 hospitals nationally to earn Top Hospital accolades for care quality and safety in recent years from The Leapfrog Group, a national hospital watchdog organization, the news release stated. Additionally, Adventist Health hospitals in Los Angeles and Hawaii have earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for excellence.
