The Delano Joint Union High School District has decided to hold a drive-thru alternative graduation ceremony for its three high schools "in an effort to comply with County Health Department recommendations and State guidelines," according to the district.
Last month, the district's board of trustees voted 3-2 in favor of holding modified in-person graduation ceremonies. Graduates would be limited to two guests and ceremonies would have taken place July 8-10.
The district states, however, that alternative ceremonies will help ensure the safety of students, staff and the community.
"Our goal was to safely provide you with the opportunity to walk across a stage and give you the moment that you deserve," the district said. "While this may not be the graduation ceremony you envisioned, the combination of a virtual presentation and a drive thru ceremony serves as the best and safest substitution to a traditional event."
A drive-thru alternative commencement celebration will be held July 8 for Robert F. Kennedy High School and Valley High School; July 9 for Cesar E. Chavez High School and Delano Adult School; and July 10 for Delano High School.
Each qualifying graduate will have the opportunity to participate in the ceremony. To participate, students must have earned all required credits and have all obligations cleared by July 7, according to the district website.
In their caps and gowns, graduates will be driven by a parent or guardian through a designated location to pick up their diploma cover and have a photo taken by a photographer.
