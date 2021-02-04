Carmelo Jarligo Edillor enlisted in the U.S. Army's Philippine Scouts in March 1941, nine months before the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Japanese invasion and occupation of the Philippine Islands that followed.
In spring 1942, Edillor was among the Philippine and American troops forced to surrender to overwhelming enemy forces. He and thousands of others endured the brutal Bataan Death March and imprisonment.
After the war, Edillor learned that his service had earned him American citizenship, and in 1952 he came to America ahead of his family.
Despite his university education, Edillor had little choice but to work "with other Filipino laborers in Alaska canneries, Stockton asparagus fields, Salinas lettuce fields and grape fields in Coachella Valley and Delano," said his son, Alex B. Edillor, president of the Delano chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society.
"In 1959, he was able to bring the rest of his family — wife Natividad, daughter, Filomena, and me," Alex Edillor said. "We settled in Delano."
Now, 75 years after the end of World War II, and more than 20 years after his father's death at age 82, Alex Edillor and the Delano Chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society are seeking eligible, local veterans — or surviving family members of veterans — of Filipino descent, who served during World War II, to aid them in obtaining certification to receive the Congressional Gold Medal for their service.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Congress seeking to honor those, individually or as a group, "who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement." It was first awarded in 1776 to George Washington.
Approved by Congress in 2016, the Filipino veterans of World War II, collectively, joined a long list of earlier honorees, including the Navajo Code Talkers, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the 1980 U.S. Summer Olympic Team, Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, and many others.
The honor has been a long time coming, as most who served are dead or in their late-90s.
“The Filipino veterans of World War II overcame many challenges in their fight for compensation, family reunification, and verification of wartime service," Sen. Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, one of the authors of the bill, said after it was signed into law in 2016.
"While this recognition is long overdue," she said, "the Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting tribute to the sacrifice that these veterans made for our country."
A few Kern County families have already received their medals, including the family of Adriano Cabatian who also fought as a soldier in the Philippine Scouts, survived the Bataan Death March and endured a long ordeal as a Japanese prisoner of war.
Cabatian died in 1990, but members of his family accepted the medal on his behalf at a ceremony in San Francisco in 2019.
Alex Edillor believes that a few other Filipino American families with local ties have received the medals, and said he knows of as many as a dozen who have received or are seeking certification but have not yet received the medals.
"We know there are a lot more out there," he said. "And we want to find them."
For more information, visit the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project at filvetrep.org and go to the Delano chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society's Facebook page for information about a formal medal ceremony planned by FANHS Delano after all pandemic protocols are lifted.