A multi-unit residential complex caught fire in Delano on Monday afternoon, causing approximately $100,000 in damage, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported from the incident, which occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. at the 800 block of Lexington Street.
When firefighters arrived, they reported large amounts of smoke coming from a single-story unit, a KCFD report said. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, according to the report, and searched the building to ensure no fire had extended further.
The fire displaced one family who received assistance from the local Red Cross.
The Fire Department estimated it saved $700,000 in property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.