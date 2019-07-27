Even 100-degree weather couldn't keep people in Delano and surrounding areas from celebrating Filipino heritage and eating lumpia Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered in Cecil Park in Delano on Saturday for the 45th annual Phillipine Weekend in Delano. Saturday kicked off with the grand parade, which began on Main Street and ended at Cecil Park with the event's opening ceremonies to kick off a weekend of culture, food and fun. Cultural dances and entertainers followed the ceremonies.
Although it is called Philippine Weekend, the event is actually a multi-week celebration that spans most of July.
The Philippine Weekend committee works tirelessly year after year to have the celebration be enriching for everyone through various displays of history, culture, sportsmanship and good cheer, said Chairwoman Delilah Mascarinas.
Many of those who attend the event are "out-of-towners," Mascarinas said, adding that many of those who were from Delano and moved out to surrounding areas "make it a point to come back for it."
"A lot of those attending have been to a festival, and they return to soak up some culture, and get some great food."
That great Filipino food included lumpia, pork adobo, pancit, chicken teriyaki and drinks like Halo-Halo, served by local Filipino businesses.
The Barrio Fiesta, a basketball and tennis tournament, dancing and singing competitions all began Saturday. The winners of the Tiny Tots pageant, Mr. and Miss Philippine Weekend and the Santa Cruzan Presentation Ball made appearances at the opening ceremonies.
Delano's festival is one of the largest Filipino festivals in the United States, Mascarinas said. "We used to be the biggest, but now events in bigger cities like San Francisco and Irvine attract quite a following."
Mary Kate Michell, who lives in McFarland, has brought her 7-year-old daughter Maya to Philippine Weekend for a few years, she said. She wants Maya to be immersed in different cultures, and the festival is one of the perfect ways to do it, Michell said.
"She has a lot of fun here, too, and the food is always really yummy," Michell said. "Everyone who puts this festival together every year does such a great job and is so inclusive. It makes coming out here so much fun."
Michell and her daughter came to Delano Saturday morning for the grand parade, but they're staying for the Barrio Fiesta.
"It's like a big block party, almost," Michell said. "It seems like everyone is having a good time despite the heat."
JR Aquino, who was scheduled to sing at the festival Saturday afternoon, said the turnout Saturday was "fantastic."
"It's so nice to see so many people come out here and enjoy the culture and spend time with one another," Aquino said. "I'm always excited to come out here and eat good traditional food, be with family and friends and enjoy the festival."
Aquino said he's participating in the festival's singing competition, and he's also performing as an entertainer, along with the Sikaran-Arnis Martial Arts Academy and United Filipino Organization dancers.
Things will start to slow down about 8 p.m. Saturday, Mascarinas said. Sunday's schedule will likely mirror that, but things will likely end around 7 p.m.
