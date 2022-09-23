Delano CDCR employee wins top state department honor, lauded for 'great bravery'

Other Kern awardees

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation honored 44 people at its Medal of Valor ceremony, including three other Kern residents, in addition to David Tapia. Three categories of winners are recognized: gold, silver and bronze stars.

Bronze star recipients

Wasco State Prison Correctional Counselor Donald "Ronnie" Gibbens got the award by trying to save a 65-year-old woman and her dog who were hit by an SUV, but ultimately died. Gibbens and his wife were picking up dinner one night in Bakersfield when Gibbens came across a pedestrian and her dog hit by an SUV. As the first one on the scene, Gibbens called 911 and administered CPR to the woman until emergency services arrived. Despite Gibbens' efforts, the woman and the dog died.

CDCR Special Agent Chad Greenwood, a member of the fugitive apprehension team in Bakersfield, was on his way to the gym when he saw a crash and saved the driver's life. A 17-year-old had hit a parked semi on July 5, 2021. When Greenwood and other residents attempted to help the teenager, the car caught on fire with the driver pinned inside. Greenwood and others hauled buckets of water from a nearby house and tamed the flames. Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire and removed the driver. The teenager suffered injuries and burns, but survived.

Wasco State Prison Correctional Officer Aaron Leon hurried to a vehicle rollover accident near his residence on March 27, 2021. Leon called 911, and saw someone trapped inside the car. He broke out a back window and removed the person before emergency medical personnel arrived.

— Source: CDCR