Delano CDCR employee wins top state department honor, lauded for 'great bravery'

North Kern State Prison Officer David Tapia saw a situation go from bad to worse Aug. 31, 2021, when he witnessed a man lob softball-sized rocks at the glass windows of Delano’s Department of Human Services building.

Emergency dispatchers put Tapia on hold when he called to report the man bombarding the building with rocks. However, after he saw one of the building's glass windows get shattered, Tapia, a 15-year employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, sprung into action.

