Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 81F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.