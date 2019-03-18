Well-known Kern County grape grower Vincent B. Zaninovich & Sons Inc. will close a substantial share of its business after negotiating to sell land in the Delano area to Los Angeles-based ag giant The Wonderful Co.
There was no suggestion the downsizing resulted directly from Wonderful's move to purchase an undisclosed share of about 6,000 acres VBZ owns near Delano.
Richgrove-based VBZ announced Monday it will soon cut up to 542 jobs in Kern and Tulare counties. Separately, Wonderful, which does not grow grapes, confirmed it will purchase some of VBZ's land.
"VBZ has been my family's pride and joy for more than 80 years, but this restructuring is important to our future," President John Zaninovich said in a news release.
VBZ's announcement came after it notified local government authorities of two sets of planned layoffs, including dozens of administrative positions. There was no explanation as to what brought about the changes, and the company declined to elaborate.
Wonderful confirmed in a statement late Monday that is was "in the process of purchasing a portion of the farmland owned by VBZ." No further information was provided.
Grape prices were down last year amid a record table grape harvest and a continuing shortage of skilled field labor.
Vincent B. Zaninovich & Sons Inc. recently told county officials of 511 layoffs beginning on or after May 4 in unincorporated land in Kern and Tulare counties near Delano. That set of layoffs includes 379 field laborers.
Meanwhile, VBZ Payroll Service Inc., a company related to Vincent B. Zaninovich & Sons, said it would let go of 31 employees at about the same time. Those workers include personnel serving in positions ranging from controller to director of food safety, including three produce salespeople.
