Dehydrator sues CRC in long-running hazardous waste case

Las Palmas Oil & Dehydration, accused of hazardous waste violations, is suing a local oil producer it said delivered mislabeled materials to its operation at 3121 Standard St.

 The Californian

A lawsuit against one of Kern’s largest oil producers has become the latest twist in a years-long hazardous waste conflict involving a local oil field materials company, county officials and state regulators.

The owner of Las Palmas Oil & Dehydration in northwest Bakersfield, together with its landlord M&W Properties LLC, sued California Resources Corp. last fall alleging the Long Beach-based oil producer shipped them 115 truckloads of ignitable or toxic liquids, without permission or proper labeling, for about three years ending in 2017.

