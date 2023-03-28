Dehydrator sues CRC in long-running hazardous waste case

A lawsuit against one of Kern’s largest oil producers has become the latest twist in a years-long hazardous waste conflict involving a local oil field materials company, county officials and state regulators.
The owner of Las Palmas Oil & Dehydration in northwest Bakersfield, together with its landlord M&W Properties LLC, sued California Resources Corp. last fall alleging the Long Beach-based oil producer shipped them 115 truckloads of ignitable or toxic liquids, without permission or proper labeling, for about three years ending in 2017.
“CRC’s intent was to use the LPOD facility to dispose of CRC waste at LPOD Inc. to reduce CRC waste disposal cost because it was economically beneficial for CRC to do so,” states the lawsuit filed Nov. 29 in Kern County Superior Court.
The suit came five months after the county District Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit accusing LPOD and its principals of hazardous waste violations and unfair competition. That case is set for trial in September 2024.
That litigation stemmed from an investigation in which the DA’s office was assisted by the state Department of Toxic Substances Control, which separately accused the company of accepting, storing, treating and generating hazardous waste for storage without a proper permit, as well as transporting such materials without proper manifest documentation, after allegations first arose in 2017. An update on those allegations was unavailable Tuesday.
LPOD, which opened in 1994 as Sabre Refining, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did its outside attorney.
The toxic substances department has ordered LPOD to stop using what the company has called dust oil emulsion, or dehydrated, off-specification oil, but which regulators has determined in at least some cases to be used oil, gasoline and diesel.
The department has said 6.9 million gallons of the material was spread across more than 100 miles of unpaved roads of a Buttonwillow ranch during 1,882 instances from 2014 to 2017.
An analysis by regional water regulators found the material did not harm local water sources and that the company’s practice of applying it to roads extended for two decades. LPOD has concurred, saying the product does not harm the environment.
In its November lawsuit, LPOD and M&W said CRC sent the oil field liquids dehydration plant at 3121 Standard St. a liquid mix of water, cleaning agents, oil and sediment left over from the cleaning of various tanks and other vessels at facilities the oil producer operates.
The suit alleges CRC labeled the material as oily water instead of properly characterizing it as hazardous waste even as it knew LPOD was not authorized to accept waste. The complaint said internal communications by CRC referred to “a huge cost savings” if the oil producer could ship “our waste” to LPOD, which denied having ever given CRC permission to deliver such material.
LPOD said it bears a tremendous regulatory burden for its unintentional and non-negligent storage or treatment of hazardous waste that it was left with no choice but to manage. Not only has the company lost use of the facility, it stated, but it has become liable for penalties of as much as $70,000 per day for each day of violations from 2015 to the present.
What’s more, it cites remediation bids in the amount of $29.75 million to abate the problem at the property on Standard Street, located just west of Buck Owens Boulevard and north of 24th Street.
LPOD earlier sued the county of Kern, saying that its environmental health division cost it to lose business valued at $60 million because of a rush to judgment. But LPOD’s attorney filed for a dismissal of that lawsuit in August 2020.