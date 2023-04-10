Defense weaves doubt into Cal City police investigation of missing toddlers

Defense attorneys continued Monday to attack police officers’ accusations that the California City toddlers’ parents murdered their adoptive children by suggesting key pieces of evidence in the case were contaminated.
California City Police officers previously testified they immediately suspected Trezell and Jacqueline West in the disappearance of their adoptive children Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, after the Wests reported the brothers missing in December 2020 from their California City home.
Clues such as the lack of small children footprints, dirty diapers and sippy cups in the house led them to accuse the parents of murder, according to testimony. Both Wests have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the death of the boys.
As the trial resumed after a one-week break, Officer Michael Kelakios testified he went to the Wests’ house soon after the parents reported their children missing just for his “own peace of mind” and wasn’t directed to do so by an officer investigating the case. Body-worn camera footage showed Kelakios conferring with Trezell West outside his home while searching for clues to help find the missing boys.
Trezell West told police officers he was gathering wood in his backyard while Orrin and Orson were playing with chalk on a concrete slab on Dec. 21, 2020, according to footage of his interviews played for jurors. The father of six other boys said he came back with wood, went inside his house and noticed his children missing once he came back outside, according to the videos.
Law enforcement representatives have previously testified that California City police officers searched the area for footprints but couldn’t find any. Kelakios testified Monday that he, too, couldn’t find footprints or anything of relevance to help find the boys.
Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, who represents Jacqueline West, asserted some portions of footage from Kelakios’ body-worn camera shown in court were only partial clips and the area where Kelakios looked for footprints was contaminated.
Kelakios testified he remembered there were other people in the area searching for the boys, and became upset when they weren’t following a “grid search.” The area where boys’ footprints could have been found had also been walked over by several others trying to help find the boys, Kelakios testified.
Torres Stallings asked Kelakios if he understood the importance of staying unbiased throughout an investigation while asserting a narrow-minded focus could lead officers to overlook important pieces of evidence. Kelakios testified that yes, this was important.
She then asked the officer if he remembers making a Facebook post in which he stated opinions about the case, landing him in trouble with the police. Kelakios repeatedly said he doesn’t recall making the Facebook post.
Kelakios also testified he didn’t write a report about his meeting with Trezell West and didn’t follow up on any information Trezell provided about the biological family potentially getting involved in the case and other tips. The officer added he did pass along some information to another officer investigating the case.
Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday. The prosecution called California City Police Chief Jesse Hightower, who will retake the stand.
