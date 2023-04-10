 Skip to main content
Defense weaves doubt into Cal City police investigation of missing toddlers

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Defense attorneys continued Monday to attack police officers’ accusations that the California City toddlers’ parents murdered their adoptive children by suggesting key pieces of evidence in the case were contaminated.

California City Police officers previously testified they immediately suspected Trezell and Jacqueline West in the disappearance of their adoptive children Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, after the Wests reported the brothers missing in December 2020 from their California City home.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

