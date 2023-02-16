 Skip to main content
Defense attorneys in West murder case seek missing evidence

Despite asking for about a year, defense attorneys representing the California City brothers’ adoptive parents said Thursday they haven’t received evidence instrumental to defending their clients who are charged with murder — including getting contact information for any “resource parent” of the children whose testimony serves as the “crux” of prosecutors’ argument, a defense attorney said.

Adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West each have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge, two counts of willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3. A status conference was held Thursday in Kern County Superior Court to determine everyone’s readiness to hear motions on March 1. Attorneys will return on that date.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

