 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Defense attorney targets interview of Cal City boys’ adoptive mother

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A defense attorney worked to poke holes Monday in a Bakersfield Police Department detective’s interrogation of a woman accused of killing her adoptive toddlers, then concluded with a heated statement in which she vowed to get him to apologize to her client.

Alexia Torres Stallings, defense attorney for co-defendant Jacqueline West, took BPD Detective John Ryan through pointed questions about his interpretation of video recordings near her house, then finished by focusing on techniques and practices he used to interrogate West.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases