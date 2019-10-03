A Bakersfield defense attorney is attempting to have the Kern County District Attorney's Office recused from a case, alleging a prosecutor withheld discovery and evidence regarding the credibility and honesty of a Kern County Sheriff's detective handling the case.
Tony Lidgett, attorney for Norik Ter-Galstanyan, 54, filed a motion Sept. 24 arguing for the recusal of Deputy District Attorney Courtney Lewis from the case against his client. The motion states that Lidgett is now considering calling Lewis as a witness in his case. He argues in his motion that a memo written by Lewis to her supervisors at the DA's Office contained impeaching information about KCSO Detective Vidal Contreras.
The memo was written in February 2017 — and it wasn't provided to the defense until Sept. 5, the motion states.
The motion states Contreras was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 3, 2017, though it does not specifically state why he was placed on leave. It does state, however, that Lewis "heard that he had failed to complete his investigation on certain cases," according to the motion.
Contreras was the lead detective on the case, the motion filed in Kern County Superior Court said.
Lidgett could not be immediately reached for comment.
Deputy District Attorney Joe Kinzel, a spokesman for the DA's office, said he could not comment on the motion because of the pending hearings. Lewis also declined to comment.
Ter-Galstanyan is charged with 11 felony charges, including kidnapping, torture and rape. The charges stem from an alleged 2015 incident in which two people were chained to the floor in a medical marijuana dispensary, beaten and sodomized because they owed Ter-Galstanyan $2,000, according to records filed in Kern County Superior Court.
The motion also alleges Lewis withheld thousands of pages of discovery "that was seized four years ago" until recently. Charges in the case against Ter-Galstanyan were initially filed in 2015, and Lidgett expresses his frustration with the length of the case in the memo.
And, due to the new information "learned about Detective Contreras' dishonesty/credibility," the case will have to be continued for months, Lidgett argues in his motion. "It is highly unlikely that this case will proceed again until 2020," the motion states.
The state Attorney General's Office responded to Lidgett's motion, claiming his argument to recuse the entire DA's Office was unnecessary because there is no evidence of conflict, the state's motion states.
A hearing in the case against Ter-Galstanyan is scheduled for Friday to determine if an additional hearing is necessary.
