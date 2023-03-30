Defense attorney attacks officer’s police report about missing Cal City boys investigation

With sharp questions about information missing from a key police report, a defense attorney sowed doubt Thursday about a California City police officer’s investigation of the December 2020 disappearance of two toddlers.
Attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing the toddlers’ adoptive mother, Jacqueline West, worked to poke holes in California City Police Officer Brian Hansen’s police report documenting his investigation on Dec. 21, 2020, the day West and her husband, Trezell West, reported that Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, were missing.
Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline, 33, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and willful cruelty to a child in the deaths of Orrin and Orson. Thursday marked the third day evidence was presented in the murder trial expected to last more than two months.
Hansen testified previously that he drove around the Wests’ neighborhood in California City on Dec. 21, 2020 to see if other residences had video cameras affixed to their houses. This footage could help to corroborate Trezell West’s statements about relating to actions taken after the boys went missing.
Torres Stallings asked Hansen about a home on Harvard Street that Hansen testified he visited to watch footage under direct examination by Prosecutor Eric Smith. Hansen said he never divulged this information raised in his prior testimony, including on March 9.
Hansen had maintained there were two houses with video cameras to review, according to testimony. But, Hansen testified, there are actually three videos.
“So were you lying to court on March 9, 2023 or are you lying to the jury now?” Torres Stallings asked.
“Neither,” Hansen responded.
Hansen also testified he didn’t seize “small fingerprints” seen on a glass sliding door leading to a backyard in the Wests’ home. When he interviewed Wests’ children to corroborate their parents’ statements, Hansen testified he doesn’t have formalized training to interview children or children with special needs, and that he didn’t contact Child Protective Services to ask whether the Wests’ children have special needs.
The Wests have two biological children and two adopted children.
Hansen also testified previously there were no dirty diapers in Wests’ home, which led him to believe Orrin and Orson never lived in California City. But Torres Stallings showed a picture of a diaper in the trash that was taken by another officer on Dec. 29, 2020.
Hansen testified he didn’t see the diaper.
Previously, Hansen testified the lack of children’s snacks, sippy cups and toothbrushes covered in dust also led him to believe Orrin and Orson didn’t live at California City and that both adoptive parents were lying.
But Torres Stallings showed the jury photos of stockings for Orrin and Orson, presents with the toddlers’ names on them and toys for the boys.
The trial will continue April 10.
