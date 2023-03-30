 Skip to main content
Defense attorney attacks officer’s police report about missing Cal City boys investigation

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements to the jury on Tuesday morning. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

With sharp questions about information missing from a key police report, a defense attorney sowed doubt Thursday about a California City police officer’s investigation of the December 2020 disappearance of two toddlers.

Attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing the toddlers’ adoptive mother, Jacqueline West, worked to poke holes in California City Police Officer Brian Hansen’s police report documenting his investigation on Dec. 21, 2020, the day West and her husband, Trezell West, reported that Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, were missing.

