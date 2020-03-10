The attorney for an elementary school principal convicted of murder in January is asking the judge in the case to postpone her sentencing in order to investigate possible juror misconduct and whether to request a new trial.
Leslie Chance, 53, was convicted last month of murdering her husband, Todd Chance, in 2013.
Prosecutors presented evidence that showed she had gleaned ideas on how to cover up the murder at a CSI exhibit in Las Vegas she attended while on vacation with her husband and daughter months before Todd Chance was found dead in an orchard.
Surveillance videos of a person were shown in trial which the prosecution said was Chance after she killed her husband, abandoning his beloved Ford Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood, then traveling on foot and by taxi to a several stores, changing her clothes along the way, before making her way back home that morning. Prosecutors said she left the sports car with the gun visible in front of a drug house in the hopes someone would steal it and the murder would be traced to someone else.
Chance denied any involvement with her husband's murder, saying she was at home doing laundry and working on her computer that morning, awaiting an order of groceries that were scheduled to be delivered.
In the motion filed Feb. 27, Chance's attorney, Tony Lidgett, said he was contacted by the jury foreperson the day after Chance was convicted. The juror told him one juror had deliberated while not with the rest of the jury, and another had read over the court reporter's shoulder about discussions held outside the presence of the jury, Lidgett wrote in the motion. The foreperson also told him there was bullying by some jurors and those same jurors refused to discuss the law regarding reasonable doubt, Lidgett wrote.
Lidgett requested another month to further investigate and prepare paperwork.
Chance is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for sentencing. It is likely the motion will be taken up at that time.
The jury foreman didn't mention any of those two jurors' behavior to the judge while the case was still in trial?
