Deep pockets vie for Kern pistachio orchards

Pistachios have recently become perhaps the top choice for institutional investors in Kern County agriculture, apparently surpassing almonds.
Farmland brokers say prices and demand for local pistachio orchards — the few properties listed for sale, anyway — have increased since about 2019 because of the trees' longevity, crop price stability and higher tolerance for limited and lower-quality water supplies.
"Pistachios are kind of a hot thing right now," said Kevin Palla, land advisor with Bakersfield-based Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, part of Cushman & Wakefield.
Local farmland appraiser and broker Michael G. "Mike" Ming said he's seeing almond acreage come out of production, partly because it requires relatively more water during the drought but possibly also because of upcoming state restrictions on groundwater pumping.
FARMLAND DEMAND
Ming predicted accelerated development of pistachio orchards, particularly among investors with deep pockets with the patience the crop initially requires. He noted recently higher interest in pistachios bucks a minor trend in which other kinds of agricultural investments are being put on the market.
"I think we're seeing an uptick in (sales) activity and that is across the board, (but) not so much in pistachios," he said. "Not so much pistachio (land) is selling right now, even though there are a great number of buyers looking for pistachios."
His company, Alliance Ag Services Inc., released a second-quarter summary showing Kern County farmland prices of all kinds peaked in 2015 and 2016. Property for most of the most lucrative crops has since steadied, while pistachio property has picked up on the higher end of the local price range.
David Magaña, vice president and senior analyst at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, said pistachios' economic profile is generally better than that of other tree nuts — more so this year as the crop's prices have held up stronger than those of almonds, whose outlook is also strong but not as much as pistachios.
MARKET UPDATE
A pistachios report RaboResearch released in June said prices have remained strong despite last year's new domestic production record 26 percent higher than the previous mark.
The U.S. pistachio crop, which supplies about half the global market, has remained of high quality, and overall acreage has expanded, the report said. Domestic shipments of the nut were up 7 percent year over year in June, it said, and export volume was 15 percent higher.
The immediate outlook is positive partly because a freeze in Iran, a primary competitor for U.S. pistachios growers, ruined half its production, RaboResearch reported.
It said prices are relatively steady and it's unlikely they will drop significantly during the next few years, despite an increase in acreage maturing into production and expectations for more large crops in the years to come.
But the report also pointed to significant challenges, including scarce irrigation supplies and upcoming environment regulations and rising costs to growers. It noted the crop's growing reputation as a healthy, complete protein has been helpful for sales.
BENEFITS, DRAWBACKS
Palla at PACCRA said investors like that pistachios require relatively little manual labor — the harvest is largely mechanized — and they're attracted to the crop's longevity. Production in almond orchards drops off sharply after 20 to 25 years, while pistachios are known to continue producing for 70 years or more.
On the other hand, almonds come into production within two or three years, while pistachio trees don't make nuts until their seventh or eighth year.
Palla agreed pistachios' price outlook is strong and that the industry has been successful at building demand for the nut domestically and overseas.
"I really feel that pistachios (are) a favorable choice for new plantings, no doubt," he said, adding that the bulk of purchase inquiries being made lately by institutional investors is for pistachio orchards.
QUALITY CROP
Jean E.C. Laborde, a grower with pistachio acreage south of Bakersfield near Arvin, said his crop looks especially good this year. He's also optimistic prices will go up.
It's helpful, too, that the crop doesn't require much labor or water, and that it's tolerant of high salinity levels.
"We have salt in our ground," he said, "but they're doing very good."