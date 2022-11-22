Deep frying a turkey can produce delicious meat — or a call to firefighters

Thanksgiving can often be a raucous occasion, replete with family members piling into cramped quarters as conversations about their respective lives abound.
The distractions can create an unsafe environment and turn the restful holiday into a stressful hospital visit. The Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments demonstrated Tuesday how the holidays can quickly turn upside down with their annual turkey frying demonstration.
A completely frozen turkey — more like an ice block — was attached to a metal hanger as a firefighter gently lowered it into a metal bucket bubbling with canola oil. As the bird entered into the container, oil spilled over its rim.
Flames ignited into a 30- to 40-feet high column as the oil sizzled and black smoke wafted into the air. Heat washed over reporters standing 40 feet away as the demonstration showed the dangers cooks could face when deep frying a turkey.
“We want (the community) to take this (seriously) — whether it’s the kitchen, whether it’s outside doing a turkey fry like this,” said Capt. Andrew Freeborn, the public information officer for the KCFD.
Thawing out the turkey, wiping it down to remove liquid and ensuring the cooking oil is the right temperature can avoid a call to the fire department. Cook the turkey on a flat surface, away from children and combustible materials, said Bakersfield Battalion Chief Brian Bowman.
Bowman recommends turning the flames down or off before dipping the bird into oil. Oil dribbling over the fryer can cause flames to erupt, he added.
Firefighters themselves have had problems with frying turkeys and oil landing on their skin, Freeborn said.
Experts recommend using peanut oil over other types because it has a higher boiling point. Once smoke starts steaming, that’s a sign of concern, local firefighters added.
But flames shouldn’t be the only worry. Steam that wafts from the fryer once a lid gets taken off can also burn skin, Bowman said. Wear protective gear such as eyeglasses, gloves and long sleeves — not just a shirt, he noted.
Other house fires over the holiday weekend can also spark if an oven has leftover residue from previous baking, Bowman said. Clean the oven before stuffing the turkey inside.
Freeborn added that the people milling around the kitchen can pose a risk if safety precautions are not taken. Turn a hot pot bubbling with delicious food away from open areas where a person could accidentally graze by the metal.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.