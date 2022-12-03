 Skip to main content
Dedication of Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial promises to be big — and proud

When Kathleen Grainger-Schaffer arrived at Jastro Park on Saturday with her father, World War II veteran Walter Grainger, the two of them couldn't hide their emotions.

Father and daughter have been working well more than a year to plan, raise funds and bring to fruition the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at the park in downtown Bakersfield. And when they saw the 4-ton slabs of carved black granite that had been installed that morning, the tears came as they took it all in.

