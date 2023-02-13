Decorated NYU professor to speak at Bakersfield College

Kwame Anthony Appiah, a decorated New York University professor and renowned ethicist, is scheduled to be the seventh speaker of Bakersfield College's Distinguished Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Indoor Theater.
Appiah was named one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 public intellectuals, one of the Carnegie Corporation’s “Great Immigrants,” and awarded a National Humanities Medal by The White House.
He previously taught at Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Duke and the University of Ghana. He considers readers’ ethical quandaries in a weekly column as “The Ethicist” for The New York Times Magazine.
The Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series brings community leaders from around the world whose achievements have had national and/or international significance, to present their programs. The events are free and open to the public.