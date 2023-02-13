 Skip to main content
Decorated NYU professor to speak at Bakersfield College

Kwame Anthony Appiah

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

Kwame Anthony Appiah, a decorated New York University professor and renowned ethicist, is scheduled to be the seventh speaker of Bakersfield College's Distinguished Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Indoor Theater.

Appiah was named one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 public intellectuals, one of the Carnegie Corporation’s “Great Immigrants,” and awarded a National Humanities Medal by The White House.

