Declining gas prices prompt questions, speculation and savings

Whether you’re driving a gas-guzzling SUV or a small hybrid compact, you’ve probably noticed an unseasonably pleasing trend at the pump over the last two weeks.
The national average, which is also reflected in local gas prices, has dipped, despite July being traditionally a time when the cost rises with increased demand.
While the price decline is helpful — statewide, the average price is down almost 17 cents a gallon over the last week and nearly 36 cents over the last month, according to gasbuddy.com — it’s still not enough to make a dent in the average increase of about $1.71 per gallon seen since the same time last year.
But it’s a tidy savings for some.
“The average Bakersfield resident drives around 40 miles per day,” Richard Gearhart, associate professor of economics at Cal State Bakersfield, said by email. “Assuming that there is an average … of 20 miles per gallon, this means the average family is saving about $22 a month. Now, heavier commuters see disproportionately more impact. Someone who drives about 100 miles per day (maybe to the oil fields, or a few trips out of town) would save $60 per month.”
It’s been enough for many to take notice though, due to the timing and that it’s the reversal of a pricing trend that’s worrisome to many.
“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, spokesman for AAA. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”
An AAA report released Monday noted that while 42 million people were expected to hit the road over the recent holiday weekend, there are factors in place that could keep the price low, before it goes higher.
As those familiar with the fluctuation of gas prices know, a depressed price could mean a number of things, not all of them positive, and it could carry much greater implications.
“Generally speaking, the price of oil is about half the cost of producing gasoline,” said Marie Montgomery, a California-based spokeswoman for AAA. She was quick to add that there are a myriad of other factors that go into pricing, and said it’d be difficult to say with confidence whether that reduction would be sustained.
The war in Ukraine was a major factor in driving up the price, she said, as was a recent East Coast diesel fuel shortage, which affected local supply and price because domestic refiners made more of the fuel, leaving less of the special “California blend” to go around.
She said there are factors in place that could keep the price lower than where it’s been, for better or for worse.
“The wholesale price of gasoline in Southern California has been dropping for about a month,” she said. “It really took a nosedive beginning July 1 through about July 6, and that was because primarily on the commodities market, there were a lot of economic concerns.”
The resulting sell-off, if it continues, could indicate traders’ lack of confidence in the economic outlook, which might mean that the pain felt at the pump could diminish, but also portend bigger problems.
“So there are economic concerns related to, ‘Is the demand going to be there in the future? Is the economy going to recover from what’s been going on? What’s the likelihood of a recession?’” Montgomery added. “All of those factors were playing into both a downturn in our local gas wholesale prices and our oil prices.”
A few of the significant factors that influence gas prices could move the needle in either direction, Gearhart noted.
For example, a recession could certainly curtail summer vacations for a lot of families, which could help lower the price of gas, he said.
“If we continue to see struggles for people to afford gas, then we could see gas prices fall (people use public transportation or stop traveling as much),” he wrote, “or, it’s feasible gas prices could increase (if people buy cheaper, older, cars which have lower mpg).”
The situation in the Ukraine continues to be a question mark for the foreseeable future, as are the global supply-chain challenges created by COVID, which has put shipping at risk.
“That would likely increase the price of gas,” he added, “especially if we need to ship the refined gas product to certain areas.”
Bakersfield gas stations still offer a wide variance on gas prices, with the high end being around $6.69 per gallon at the Chevron at 3700 N. Chester Ave. in Oildale, and the lowest nonclub price belonging to several stations listing the price at $5.49, according to gasbuddy.com.
Roni Alhabroun, who owns six gas stations locally, including some that are in the $5.49 range, such as the 76 station at 1720 S. Union Ave., noted the two biggest factors that help determine the price variance at the hyper-local level include the amount of competition nearby, and the brand.
“You can’t charge the same everywhere,” Alhabroun said, noting his Union Avenue location has to have more competitive pricing because there’s so much competition on that stretch of road.
Also, not all of his gas stations are 76, and some gasolines sell their product at a higher price, which would make it difficult to lower his price much and still make a profit.
He watches the price frequently, he added, and said he’s seen the dip over the last two weeks. There’s been so much uncertainty, he has no way of knowing whether it’ll last.
“All the analysts are saying because of a recession, there’s a decline in oil prices,” he said, referring to the trend for gas prices. “That’s what people are saying. I don’t know, to be honest.”