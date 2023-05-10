 Skip to main content
Decline in almond acreage good news for growers, even as bearing acres expand

20221224-bc-weather

Fog rolls over the tops of young almond trees in an orchard along Coffee Road in northwest Bakersfield in this file photo from Dec. 23.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

New data showing California acreage for Kern’s fourth highest-grossing crop shrank in the past year, even as bearing acreage expanded, has come as overall positive news for an industry suffering from oversupply.

Numbers last month from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service suggest total almond acreage declined by 1.2% last year to settle at 1.63 million acres across the state.

